Friday Night Movies; Hayner shows “Somewhere in Time”

TROY — Everyone needs something to do on a Friday night. Why not go to the movies? Friday Night Movies at the Hayner Center feature a classic movie with an introduction to the film, café style seating, popcorn and soda. All films are free and open to the public.

On Friday, March 3, at 7 p.m. the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will show the1980 romantic fantasy drama film, “Somewhere in Time.” The movie is directed by Jeannot Szwarc and stars Christopher Reeve, Jane Seymour and Christopher Plummer. It is a film adaptation of the 1975 novel “Bid Time Return” by Richard Matheson, who also wrote the screenplay.

Reeve plays Richard Collier, a playwright fixated on a photograph of actress Elise McKenna (portrayed by Seymour). Through self-hypnosis, Collier travels from 1972 back to the year 1912 to find McKenna. However, McKenna’s manager, William Fawcett Robinson (portrayed by Plummer), fears the romance between Collier and McKenna will disrupt her acting career and determines to stop the budding relationship. The setting for the film is the Grand Hotel in Mackinac Island, Mich. “Somewhere in Time” is rated PG.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 W. Main St., Troy. Hours of operation are Monday 7 – 9 p.m., Tuesday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday 1 – 5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays. For more information, visit their website at www.troyhayner.org or call 937-339-0457.