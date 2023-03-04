Friday Sectional Wrestling Roundup

KETTERING — Troy High School freshman 106-pounder T.J. Murray continues to impress on the wrestling mat — and it is certainly no surprise.

Murray picked up two wins Friday night at the Kettering D-I district tournament to advance to the semifinals and is one win from locking up a top four finish and a state berth.

“Absolutely, I thought I could do this,” Murray said. “This was the goal.”

Murray, 41-8, handled Tyler Scherman — 24-16 — of Loveland in the opening round, leading from the start in a 12-6 victory.

Then came a matchup with St. Xavier’s Carson Adkins, 31-11.

Murray trailed 3-0 in the early going, but was unfazed.

He still trailed 4-2 going to the third period.

After a takedown to tie it, Murray kicked Adkins out for an escape to give Adkins a 5-4 lead.

With less than 20 seconds to go and with a smile on his face, Murray worked a move and took Adkins to the mat for a 6-5 lead. He held him for the final seven seconds, as the Troy coaches erupted in celebration as the match ended.

“He couldn’t handle the third period,” Murray said with confidence. ” He ran out of gas.”

He will face LaSalle freshman Alijah Mohanna — 26-11 — in the semifinals Saturday.

“The goal is to win in the semifinals and go to state,” Murray said.

Troy’s Danny Murray (165) and De’Andre Jones lost both of their matches and were eliminated Friday.

Piqua’s Max Kaye is alive in consolations.

He will need to win three straight matches Saturday to get to state.

Kaye, 32-6, will face 35-11 Noah White of Milford in his first match Saturday.

Kaye gave 45-3 Micah Cotrell of Prince ton a battle in his opening match before losing a 9-4 decision.

He rebounded with a pin of Lebanon’s Colton McHale — 18-17- in 2:10 in the consolations to stay alive.

D-II

Two Tippecanoe wrestlers are alive in consolations in the Wilmington D-II district tournament.

Trent Thompson (120) and Collin Isaac (132) will both need three straight wins today to get to state.’

Thompson, who went 1-1 with a pin and is 25-10, will face 29-8 Preston Spridgeon of Kenton Ridge in his first match Saturday.

Isaac, who went 1-1 with a pin and is 37-9 on the season, will face 15-19 Michel Ryu of Indian Hill in his first match Saturday.

D-III

A number of Miami County wrestlers advanced to Saturday’s semifinals in the Troy D-III sectional at Hobart Arena.

Advancing to the semifinals for Troy Christian were Kyle Schroer (106), Jason Shaffer (126), Connor Havill (175) and Lee Burkett (190).

Advancing to the semifinals for Covington were Michael Hagan (120), Jericho Quinter (126), Chase Vanderhorst (132) and Caleb Ryman (138).

Advancing to the semifinals for Miami East were Cooper Shore (120), Drake Bennett (190) and Dustin Winner (285).

Advancing to the semifinals for Milton-Union were Payton Mayfield (126), Nathan Barker (157) and Colton Hultgren (190).

Alive in consolations for Covington are Carson Taylor (106),

Alive in consolations for Miami East are Aaron Mills (144), John Kemp (157), Hunter Randall (165),

Alive in consolations for Milton-Union are Trey Kiser (175),

