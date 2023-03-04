Troy girls bowling team earns D-I state berth

BEAVERCREEK — It wasn’t easy, but the tradition continued.

After Troy junior Bryce Massingill qualified for the D-I state tournament at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl Thursday, the Troy girls bowling team coached by Rob Dever did the same on Friday at the district tournament at Beaver-Vu Lanes.

The Troy girls were seventh after the three team games, with the top five qualifying for the state tournament.

But, the Lady Trojans would not be denied.

They moved all the way up to third at one point during the six baker games before settling for fourth place.

Troy had team games of 752, 888 and 905 for a 2,545 total.

The Trojans followed that with 216, 171, 180, 203, 160 and 127 for a 3,602 total to earn a trip to the state tournament.

Aiyana Godwin led the Trojans, finishing fifth overall and making the all -tournament team with games of 177, 238 and 204 for a 619 series.

Kiandra Smith had games of 162, 158 and 190 for a 510 series and Chloe Steiner had games of 136, 173 and 146 for a 455 series.

Kayanna Bidle rolled games of 147 and 181, Kristin Sedam had a 184 and Libby Burghardt added a 158.

Tippecanoe’s Emily Von Krosigk finished her season with games of 159, 171 and 164 for a 494 series.