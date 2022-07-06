Fridays on Prouty Concert Series to feature country artist Michelle Robinson

For the Miami Valley Today.

TROY — The Michelle Robinson Band will be featured as part of the Prouty Concert Series Friday, July 8 at 7:30 p.m.

The Michelle Robinson Band, which was recently nominated as Cincinnati’s Country Band of the Year, plays everything from country to rock, pop, and originals. They have opened for a number of national acts including Scotty McCreery, Maddie & Tae, Colt Ford, Uncle Kracker, Loretta Lynn, JoDee Messina and Kentucky Headhunters. They have enjoyed playing casinos, festivals, and events all around Ohio.

No tickets are required, and all concerts take place at Prouty Plaza in downtown Troy. Attendees are invited to bring their lawn chairs and friends for an evening of country music.

Fridays on Prouty concerts are a collaboration between the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center and Troy Main Street. Concerts are free to the public thanks to a generous grant from the Troy Foundation. For more information on the Fridays on Prouty concert series visit www.troyhayner.org/fridays-on-prouty.