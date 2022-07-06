Local roads close for repair, replacement projects

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — The Miami County Engineer’s Office will close Ziegler Road between State Route 66 and Crestview Court through 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5.

The road will be closed 24 hours each day as the bridge undergoes replacement.

Additionally, Statler Road will be closed between Fairview-Snodgrass Road and Alexander Drive beginning 7 a.m. Thursday, July 7 and ending 3 p.m. Friday, July 8. The Miami County Engineer’s Office will be administering culvert and tile repair at 1230 East Statler Road during this time.