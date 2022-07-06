Troy Monarch Butterfly Habitat opens wildlife observation

TROY — A new wildlife observation area is open to visitors at Troy’s Monarch Butterfly Habitat, north of Treasure Island Park.

The now-completed Monarch Habitat Gazebo is a comprehensive wildlife observation area, with seating, educational signage, a webcam, and a walking path connecting the to the Monarch Habitat walking trail.

A new bird feeder station, composed of five types of feeders, creates an opportunity for novice and experienced birdwatchers alike to gather, relax, enjoy nature, observe birds and learn more about local avifauna.

The gazebo and bird feeder station were made possible through the generosity of several local organizations. Funding for the project comes from the City of Troy, along with generous grants from The Troy Foundation, the Troy Rotary Club, and Rotary International District 6670.

Support and expertise from Wild Birds Unlimited of Huber Heights were essential to the project, and Wild Birds Unlimited continues to maintain the new bird feeders.

The completion of the gazebo wraps up the multi-year build-out of the Monarch Habitat. The five acres north of Treasure Island Park was donated to the City of Troy by Illinois Tool Works in 2011. A walking bridge, created with donations from DBS Prestress of Ohio, C. Miller Excavating, and Ernst Concrete of Troy, connected the area to Treasure Island Park in the next year. In 2019, the Troy Board of Park Commissioners, Troy Rotary Club, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, and Alpha Garden Club worked together to establish a habitat of pollinator-friendly, native plants, along with the walking path.

Today, visitors and residents are able to enjoy this serene area along the Great Miami River, and virtual birding enthusiasts can watch a live webcam of the feeders at www.troyohio.gov/monarchhabitat.