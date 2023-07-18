Sam Hill and the Pickers will perform at Prouty Plaza in downtown Troy at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 21, as part of the Fridays on Prouty Concert Series hosted by Troy Main Street and the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Courtesy | Troy-Hayner Cultural Center

TROY — Sam Hill and the Pickers will perform on Prouty Plaza in downtown Troy on Friday, July 21, as part of the Fridays on Prouty Concert Series hosted by Troy Main Street and the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center.

Sam Hill and the Pickers plant their feet at the intersection of American country and rock, celebrating the traditional and diverse influences that lead to this fertile musical crossroad. From country pioneers and southern rock to blues outlaws and song-craft troubadours, Sam Hill and the Pickers stay true to their roots and pay homage to a rich musical heritage. Lead pickers include Matt Bourelle, Brandon Hasinger, with vocalist Jason Hamilton on guitar and Jon Berry and Dustin Payne making up the rhythm section.

The concert will be held on Prouty Plaza, located in downtown Troy on the northwest quadrant of the square. The concert requires no reservations but bring a lawn chair and grab some dinner, a beverage or ice cream from one of the great Trojan restaurants within walking distance. Visit www.TroyMainStreet.org/dining to learn more about options.

Fridays on Prouty concerts are a collaboration between the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center and Troy Main Street. Concerts are free to the public thanks to a generous grant from the Troy Foundation. For more information on the Fridays on Prouty concert series visit www.troyhayner.org/fridays-on-prouty.