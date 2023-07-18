Piqua Police log

MONDAY

-3:19 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 500 block of East Ash Street.

-12:04 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 300 block of South Roosevelt Avenue.

SUNDAY

-10:58 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 1100 block of Park Avenue.

-10:08 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault in the 400 block of East Ash Street.

-9:29 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Jamieson and Yannuci Funeral Home on West High Street. A trailer was reported stolen.

-8:35 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault near the intersection of West High Street and Franklin Street. Samantha J. Gansheimer, 44, of Piqua, was charged with felonious assault.

-3:52 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street. Clinton E. Gillem, 38, of Piqua, was charged with theft.

-2:09 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Southside Laundromat on South Wayne Street.

-1:52 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 1200 block of South Roosevelt Avenue.

-1:48 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 400 block of Wood Street.

-1:00 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 500 block of Miami Street. A license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle.

-12:20 p.m.: failure to comply. Romello C. Benson, 22, of Piqua, was charged with failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

-12:29 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 700 block of South Street.

SATURDAY

-11:06 p.m.: driving under suspension. Joey B. Smith, 35, of Piqua, was charged with driving under OVI suspension.

-7:04 p.m.: theft. Shane L. Britt, 45, of Sidney, was charged with theft.

-5:52 p.m.: littering. Steven L. Sage, 31, of Piqua, was charged with littering.

-12:32 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Lucky’s on North Main Street.

FRIDAY

-8:32 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 600 block of South Main Street.

-7:16 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 600 block of Spring Street.

-6:23 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 1400 block of Garfield Avenue.

-2:52 p.m.: motor vehicle theft. Officers responded to a report of a crash near the intersection of South Street and McKinley Avenue. The driver of the at-fault vehicle fled the scene on foot; the vehicle’s owner arrived and reported it stolen.

-1:47 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at Washington Commons on North McKinley Avenue.

-1:43 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 700 block of South Wayne Street.

-11:08 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 600 block of Caldwell Street.

-10:58 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 100 block of East North Street.

-10:33 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1000 block of West Green Street.

-10:12 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 300 block of Kienle Drive.

-9:17 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 200 block of West Grant Street.

