TROY — The Troy Police Department held a dedication for their newly renovated and improved fitness and wellness room on Tuesday, July 18. The fitness and wellness room at the Police station has long been in need of repair, and equipment for regular exercise allows officers to stay in shape and better perform their physically-demanding jobs.
Funding for the new wellness area came from a generous grant from Premier Health Upper Valley Medical Center. The funds replaced a treadmill, stationary bike, and dumbbells and provided for repainting and installing rubber flooring.