Troy Mayor Robin Oda, center, and officials from the Troy Police Department and Premier Health during a dedication ceremony for the police department’s newly renovated fitness and wellness room held on Tuesday, July 18. Courtesy | City of Troy

TROY — The Troy Police Department held a dedication for their newly renovated and improved fitness and wellness room on Tuesday, July 18. The fitness and wellness room at the Police station has long been in need of repair, and equipment for regular exercise allows officers to stay in shape and better perform their physically-demanding jobs.

Funding for the new wellness area came from a generous grant from Premier Health Upper Valley Medical Center. The funds replaced a treadmill, stationary bike, and dumbbells and provided for repainting and installing rubber flooring.