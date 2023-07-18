TROY — The Troy City Beautification Committee provides for two awards throughout the “growing months,” to recognize the efforts of property owners in Troy to make our community more beautiful.

The purpose of the Green Thumb Award is to recognize the landscaping efforts of property owners in maintaining or improving their property.

Green Thumb Awards for July 2023:

912 Catalpa – Troy and Mallory Mercer

1117 Parkview – Brian and Brenda Williams

715 Westlake Dr – Richard and Joyce Fraas

122 Kings Chapel South – Heather Cancino

269 Riverside – Mark Beard

1239 McGovern Dr – Rick and Pam Mangen

766 W. Bentley Circle – Jeff and Amy Dawson

20 Colony Park Dr – Cathy Carter

1186 Premwood – Linda and Dick Knackstedt

1540 Brookfield

247 S. Ridge – Rachel and Jordan Emerick

712 Sedgwick – Regan and Jelissa Bowman

90 Morehead St – Beth and Stuart Schaefer

The City Beautification Committee receives nominations for both the Green Thumb Award and the Merit Award for architectural improvements. To nominate a household in Troy, send your nomination to Committee President Gareth Johnston at [email protected].

Nominations must specify the award for which the nomination is being made, the name and address of the nominee, and a name and contact information for the person making a nomination. Please note that nominees must residents within the city limits. For more information, visit https://www.troyohio.gov/706/Green-Thumb-and-Merit-Awards.