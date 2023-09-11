Friends of the Piqua Public Library presents beer tasting event

PIQUA — The Friends of the Piqua Public Library will be hosting a Beer Tasting by Crooked Handle Brewery on Friday, Sept. 22, at 7 p.m. in the lobby of the Piqua Public Library. This will be the last “Library Lounge” event of the 2023 season, according to a press release from the Friends of the Piqua Public Library.

Crooked Handle Brewery first opened in Springboro in 2015, then expanded to Piqua several years later, making use of a beautiful building on Main Street overlooking the Miami River. Owner and partner Jeff Pedro, and Head Brewer Ken Starner, will give some background about the development of their business and will share some insight on the art and craft of the brewing process. They will then instruct the audience on “sensory training,” what to look for, taste, and smell when tasting beer. Finally, they will offer four of their handcrafted beers for tasting. The evening promises to be a fun and informative way to experience one of Piqua’s own important businesses.

Tickets are required for entry. Tickets are free and can be picked up at the front desk of the Piqua Public Library.

”Please join us in the lobby of the Library at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, for another entertaining Library Lounge event!” said the release.