Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log

MONDAY

-1:53 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at the Piqua Public Library on West High Street.

-12:09 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Shell on South Street.

-12:05 a.m.: theft. Charity L. Turner, 42, of Pleasant Hill, was charged with theft.

SUNDAY

-8:37 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street. David P. Pitts, 64, of Dayton, was charged with theft and possession of criminal tools.

-1:46 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street. Dennis M. Cruea, 48, of Piqua, was charged with theft, burglary and littering.

-2:17 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Speedway on Scot Drive.

SATURDAY

-8:22 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street.

-7:29 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 400 block of Wood Street.

-7:10 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 400 block of Wood Street.

-5:43 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street. Emerson S. Reed, 24, of Piqua, was charged with theft.

-5:21 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 400 block of Cleveland Street.

-1:48 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1000 block of New Haven Road. A rifle was reported stolen.

-8:23 a.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at McDonald’s on East Ash Street.

-4:37 a.m.: theft. Shelly R. Swiger, 45, of Piqua, was charged with theft and driving under suspension.

FRIDAY

-10:27 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at the Piqua Public Library on West High Street.

-9:00 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 700 block of North Downing Street.

-7:40 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at Washington Commons on North McKinley Avenue.

-7:01 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 200 block of Cedarbrook Drive.

-6:28 p.m.: liquor violation. Officers responded to a report of a liquor violation at the Piqua Public Library on West High Street. Steven D. Jones, 53, of Franklin, was charged with possession of alcohol on public property.

-5:29 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at McDonald’s on East Ash Street. William A. Schrier III, 30, of Troy, was charged with criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct.

-12:10 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at McDonald’s on East Ash Street.

