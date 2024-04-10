Frontier Communications to begin utility work

TROY — Frontier Communications plans to begin fiber to the home (FTTH) work in Troy and has filed permits with Troy’s engineering department to begin in the coming weeks.

These permits will include work in the right-of-way and utility easements. No resident or business is required to opt into Frontier’s services.

Residents will receive mailings or door hangers from Frontier before construction begins. While utility companies have the right to work in the right-of-way, they are required to return any disturbed ground to its previous condition.

For more information, please visit www.frontier.com/fiberconstruction. For questions, contact Frontier at 419-257-3927 or [email protected].