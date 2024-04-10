TROY — The Troy tennis team improved to 3-1 on the season with a win over Bellbrook Tuesday.

In singles, Kyle Penny lost to Jonah Grismer 6-1, 6-2; Kellan Nichols defeated Alexander Howell 6-0, 6-1 and Michael Burns defeated Luke Williams 6-1, 6-2.

In doubles, Leo Gluck and Troy Whitehead defeated Alexander Dore and Bithik Hall 6-0, 6-0 and Adam Harris and Parj Rajput defeated Daniel Betts and Isaiah Betts 6-1, 6-2.

Tippecanoe 5,

Stebbins 0

Tippecanoe 5,

Greenville 0

GREENVILLE — The Tippecanoe boys tennis team swept tw0 MVL matches Tuesday.

Against Stebbins, both Nick Von Krosigk and Cameron Davis recorded Golden Sets.

In singles, Von Krosigk won 6-0, 6-0; Davis won 6-0, 6-0 and Brecken Owen won 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Roman List and Grant Vonderheide won 6-0, 6-1 and Deacon Blake and Ty Hoover won 6-0, 6-0.

Against Greenville in singles, Von Krosigk won 6-1, 6-2; Davis won 6-0, 6-0 and Owen won 6-0, 6-1.

In doubles, List and Vonderheide won 6-3, 6-0 and Blake and Hoover won 6-0, 6-2.

Valley View B 3,

Lehman Catholic 2

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic boys tennis team dropped its home opener Tuesday.

In singles, Tommy Lins lost 6-1, 6-1; Logan Linson won 6-3, 6-2 and Ethan Taylor won 4-6, 6-1, 6-1.

In doubles, Luke Courtad and Adam Flood lost 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 and Calvin Linson and O’Keefe Cooper lost 7-6, 6-2.