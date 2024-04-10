Softball Roundup

TROY — Nine errors proved costly as the Troy softbsall team lost to Vandalia-Butler 14-1 in five innings at the Market Street diamond.
Amayah Kennedy had a double and one RBI for Troy.
Riley King and Sophia Knife combined on a 10-hitter, striking out six and walking three.
Piqua 7,
West Carollton 1
WEST CARROLLTON — The Piqua softball team remained unbeaten in the MVL with a road win Tuesday.
Audrey Applegate was 2-for-2 with a double and a triple and Audrey Bean was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Sam Clark had a double and Elizabeth Hubbard was 2-for-2.
Julia Coppess and Dylan Weatherly combined on a nine-hitter, striking out nine.
Greenville 16,
Tippecanoe 4
TIPP CITY —Emily Aselage was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Charlize McCormick was 3-for-3.
Gracie Raiff had a double.
Rylan Elms struck out two and walked four on the mound.
Miami East 10,
Bethel 2
BRANDT — The Miami East softball team stayed unbeaten Tuesday.
Abigail Kadel was 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs, Raegan Howell was 4-for-5 with a double and Jacquline Kadel was 2-for-4.
Jadyn Bair was 3-for-5 with a double and four RBIs, Madison Maxson had two RBIs, Kylie Gentis was 3-for-5 and Jaycee Roeth was 2-for-5.
Jacqueline Kadel pitched a three-hitter, striking out eight and walking five.
Addy Etherington and Layla Moore combined to strikeout two and walk one for Bethel.
Covington 12,
Riverside 0
COVINGTON — The Covington softball team picked up a TRC win at home.
Emalyn Johnson was 2-for-3 with five RBIs, Ava Hartwig had two RBIs, Jayda McClure was 2-for-2 with a double and Whitney Burns was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Burns pitched a three-hitter, striking out six and walking two.
Lehman Catholic 5,
Troy Christian 2
SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic softball team got a win at home Tuesday.
Sophia Magoteaux and Emilee Van Skiver were both 2-for-3 and Callie Giguere had a double.
Van Skiver pitched a six-hitter, striking out three and walking four.
Kayle Echette had a double for Troy Christian.
Ella Dershem pitched a five-hitter, striking out nine and walking two.
Milton-Union 27,
Northridge 1
DAYTON — The Milton-Union softall team got a win on the road Tuesday.
Mylee Jones was 4-for-4 with three doubles and six RBIs, Raegan Fulton had a double and three RBIs, Carly Zimmer was 2-for-3, Jessa Lightner had two RBIs, Bella Brazina 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs, Madalyn McGuffy had three RBIs and Hadley Reed had a double.
Jones Reed and Sophia Luciano combined on a no-hitter, striking out 10 and walking three.
Miss. Valley 9,
Newton 3
PLEASANT HILL — The Newton softball team dropped a home game in WOAC action Tuesday.
Hannah Williams was 2-for-4 with a double and Layla Van Culin pitched a 12-hitter, striking out six and walking one.
TC North 7,
Bradford 6
LEWISBURG — The Bradford softball team dropped a road game Tuesday.
Addy Mills had two RBIs.
Casey Bolin, Vivian Harleman and Tegan Canan combined on a 10-hitters, striking out six and walking two.
