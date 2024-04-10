Softball Roundup

TROY — Nine errors proved costly as the Troy softbsall team lost to Vandalia-Butler 14-1 in five innings at the Market Street diamond.

Amayah Kennedy had a double and one RBI for Troy.

Riley King and Sophia Knife combined on a 10-hitter, striking out six and walking three.

Piqua 7,

West Carollton 1

WEST CARROLLTON — The Piqua softball team remained unbeaten in the MVL with a road win Tuesday.

Audrey Applegate was 2-for-2 with a double and a triple and Audrey Bean was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

Sam Clark had a double and Elizabeth Hubbard was 2-for-2.

Julia Coppess and Dylan Weatherly combined on a nine-hitter, striking out nine.

Greenville 16,

Tippecanoe 4

TIPP CITY —Emily Aselage was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Charlize McCormick was 3-for-3.

Gracie Raiff had a double.

Rylan Elms struck out two and walked four on the mound.

Miami East 10,

Bethel 2

BRANDT — The Miami East softball team stayed unbeaten Tuesday.

Abigail Kadel was 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs, Raegan Howell was 4-for-5 with a double and Jacquline Kadel was 2-for-4.

Jadyn Bair was 3-for-5 with a double and four RBIs, Madison Maxson had two RBIs, Kylie Gentis was 3-for-5 and Jaycee Roeth was 2-for-5.

Jacqueline Kadel pitched a three-hitter, striking out eight and walking five.

Addy Etherington and Layla Moore combined to strikeout two and walk one for Bethel.

Covington 12,

Riverside 0

COVINGTON — The Covington softball team picked up a TRC win at home.

Emalyn Johnson was 2-for-3 with five RBIs, Ava Hartwig had two RBIs, Jayda McClure was 2-for-2 with a double and Whitney Burns was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Burns pitched a three-hitter, striking out six and walking two.

Lehman Catholic 5,

Troy Christian 2

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic softball team got a win at home Tuesday.

Sophia Magoteaux and Emilee Van Skiver were both 2-for-3 and Callie Giguere had a double.

Van Skiver pitched a six-hitter, striking out three and walking four.

Kayle Echette had a double for Troy Christian.

Ella Dershem pitched a five-hitter, striking out nine and walking two.

Milton-Union 27,

Northridge 1

DAYTON — The Milton-Union softall team got a win on the road Tuesday.

Mylee Jones was 4-for-4 with three doubles and six RBIs, Raegan Fulton had a double and three RBIs, Carly Zimmer was 2-for-3, Jessa Lightner had two RBIs, Bella Brazina 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs, Madalyn McGuffy had three RBIs and Hadley Reed had a double.

Jones Reed and Sophia Luciano combined on a no-hitter, striking out 10 and walking three.

Miss. Valley 9,

Newton 3

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton softball team dropped a home game in WOAC action Tuesday.

Hannah Williams was 2-for-4 with a double and Layla Van Culin pitched a 12-hitter, striking out six and walking one.

TC North 7,

Bradford 6

LEWISBURG — The Bradford softball team dropped a road game Tuesday.

Addy Mills had two RBIs.

Casey Bolin, Vivian Harleman and Tegan Canan combined on a 10-hitters, striking out six and walking two.

