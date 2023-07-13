SIDNEY — Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye said his deputies “had an uneventful Country Concert.”

“We did have 81, 911 calls during the span of July 5 through July 9,” said Frye. “We had a lot of 911 calls last year also and we are contributing the high number of 911 calls to the new technology of the phones. If one drops to the ground or is vertical long enough it will automatically dial 911. And with the majority of people being in the concert area, they can’t hear their phone and therefore we can’t get ahold of them to see if they actually have an issue.”

There was one unresponsive male Saturday night that was Careflighted out of the venue. Alfred M. Treesh, of Bluffton, Indiana, was the person transported as a result of overdrinking, said Frye.

“I checked with the hospital and he was expected to make a full recovery,” said Frye.

“Our undercover unit did make a drug bust Friday,” said Frye. “They found a male subject who was in possession of ‘shrooms’ and rolled marijuana cigarettes. They removed the subject from the venue and the items will be sent to the lab and once they get the results back they will take the case to the grand jury. The subject was a 34-year-old male who was there with his wife, both were from Fairborn.”

“Other than that we only had a total of 136 calls for service,” he said. “For the first time in many years, we had Sidney Police Departmnt officers helping out at the venue this year, along with Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson Center Police Department.”