Police log

WEDNESDAY

-4:20 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at ConAgra Foods on Dye Mill Road.

TUESDAY

-5:02 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1300 block of Imperial Court.

-3:09 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 500 block of North Madison Street.

-12:48 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at the New Staunton Commons Apartments on Staunton Commons Drive.

-10:24 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 100 block of Terrace Place.

-9:57 a.m.: TPO/CPO violation. Wesley K. Turner, 56, of Troy, was charged with violating a protection order or consent agreement.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.