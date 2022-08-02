FUDGE Foundation to host events honoring Oregon District shooting victims

DAYTON — The FUDGE Foundation will hold two events to commemorate the anniversary of the Dayton Mass Shooting that claimed the lives of nine individuals and forever changed the lives of many members of the community.

An anniversary memorial will be held on Thursday, Aug. 4 and the HART Gala will be held on Saturday, Aug. 6.

The FUDGE Foundation will be honoring those who were taken on Aug. 4, 2019, starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 in front of Blind Bob’s. There will be community leaders present to speak about gun violence and the danger it presents in the communities, a candle lighting service, music and prayer as well as nine-minutes of silence to honor the victims who were fatally shot that night. There will also be resource guides to support those who are victims of trauma, such as mental health and support group information will also be available.

The Dayton and Montgomery County community is invited to join the FUDGE Foundation at Blind Bob’s on Aug. 4 to show their love and support for the families and individuals that have been affected by this senseless violence, as well as consider attending the following event, the Hart Gala (Healing Art, Through Trauma).

The Hart Gala is a black-tie affair that will celebrate a new addition to the Springfield Museum of Art. The FUDGE Foundation is giving out the Derrick Fudge Memorial Scholarship, as a way for his son to honor Derrick Fudge’s memory and support a Black male student going into the crucial field of social work. There will be live entertainment, dinner and an open bar. Tickets are available for purchase at http://ticketstripe.com/TheHARTGala.

The FUDGE Foundation is a non-profit organization that seeks to help individuals that are impacted directly and indirectly by mass shootings, violence, human trafficking, domestic abuse and other forms of trauma. The FUDGE Foundation was founded by Dion Green out of love and the memory of his father, Derrick Fudge.

For more information regarding the anniversary, please visit https://www.fudgefoundation.org or contact [email protected]