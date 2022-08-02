Miami County Commissioners open bids for chip seal, fog seal programs

By Haylee Pence

TROY – On Tuesday, Aug. 2, the Miami County Commissioners met to authorize resolutions and participate in a bid opening for the 2022 Chip Seal and Fog Seal Program.

The two bidders are as follows:

• Wagner Paving Inc. – Laura – $558,559.90

• Ray Hensley Inc. – Springfield – $548,458.20

Two resolutions that the commissioners approved involved two additional Small Business Relief Grants for a grand total of $741,774 in grants to 39 various small businesses throughout the county. Commissioner Ted Mercer abstained from one vote due to business conflicts with his small business, and Commissioner Wade Westfall abstained from the other vote due to personal connections.

The commissioners also signed a memorandum of understanding with the City of Troy regarding the installation of sidewalks along Barnhart Road during the construction of the One Stop Center that will be built on the corner of Barnhart Road and State Route 55 in Troy. The sidewalks along Barnhart will not be installed by the commissioners until the City of Troy’s Service and Safety Director determines that the installation of the sidewalk is just and necessary. Within one year of the city installing sidewalks along Barnhart Road, the commissioners will be required to install sidewalks on their land.

The final resolution was to release the sum of $10,000 from the Subdivider Escrow Agreement with 3-GEN D, LLC for the construction of the Fenner Farms Subdivision. The remaining balance shall be $615,000.

Following the meeting, Mercer informed the audience that the commissioners will be hosting and attending a ground-breaking ceremony for the One Stop Center at Barnhart and State Route 55 at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

“I’m very proud of our Sheriff’s Department and Animal Control People. They all pulled together to cover Clark County to allow the officers to attend Deputy Matthew Yates’ funeral. I’m very proud of all of them,” Mercer said.