Funds for animal shelter, Pleasant Hill OK’d by MC Commissioners

TROY – The Miami County Animal Shelter and the village of Pleasant Hill both received financial contribution from the Miami County Commissioners, which was approved at their general meeting on Thursday, Feb. 2.

The Animal Shelter received $13,000 utilizing American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for lost revenue due to the extension of the deadline to purchase dog tags. According to the resolution, there was a “loss of penalty fees, which directly affected operations.”

This resolution was tabled at their meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 31, in order to allow the commissioners to get feedback on whether or not to use unrestricted or restricted ARPA funds. The resolution utilizes unrestricted funds.

The village of Pleasant Hill received $30,000 of ARPA funds for their Walnut Street/Lauver Road project where the curbs, gutters, and sidewalks will be replaced.

“I, for one, like to help our villages out,” said Commissioner Gregory Simmons.

The commissioners also approved the annual bridge inspection reports for 2022 and two liquor permits to Sheetz in Concord Township.

Following the meeting, the floor was opened up to public comment. Jeff Morford, of Bethel Township, discussed the state’s annexation laws dealing with annexation of property in New Carlisle, which he said was voted down. He also discussed the annexation of land from Bethel Township to the city of Huber Heights.

“We are deeply concerned about the annexation issues in the county. It’s a legislative issue in the state. We really encourage everyone to reach out to your state senator and representatives about the issue,” said Commissioner Wade Westfall. The other commissioners agreed with Westfall and explained how they voted against the annexation of Bethel Township to Huber Heights.

Then, Simmons provided an update on the OneOhio Region 15 Board. The regional board was created to discuss the regions usage of funds received for the opioid settlement. Each county gets three delegates which include Gregory Simmons representing the county, Matt Simmons, city of Troy’s fire chief, representing the largest city in the county, and Terri Becker, Tri-County Board of Mental Health and Recovery’s executive director representing the villages and townships.

The board will have a meeting on Monday, Feb. 6, in Sidney to discuss usage of funds which are anticipated to continue to come in for 18 years and can only be utilized for education, treatment, prevention, and recovery, according to Simmons.