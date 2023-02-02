Scholarships available for business majors

GREENVILLE — The James B. Phelan Memorial Scholarships are available to current college students majoring in business, finance, marketing, accounting, insurance, or risk management. Applicants must have attended high school in Darke, Miami, Mercer, Shelby or Auglaize counties, and have completed 2 years of college by Dec. 31, 2022.

Applications are available at www.darkecountyfoundation.org/scholarshipinformation. Deadline is Feb. 15, 2023.

For questions, contact the Darke County Foundation at 937-548-4673 or [email protected]