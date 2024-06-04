G. William Hartzell Community Grant cycle open through July 31

Representatives from New Path Food Pantry accepts an award from Randi M. Pearson, committee chair, as part of The G. William Hartzell Charitable Fund’s 2023 grant cycle. Submitted photo | The Piqua Community Foundation

PIQUA — Applications are being accepted for the The G. William Hartzell Charitable Fund of The Piqua Community Foundation though July 31.

George William “Bill” Hartzell was not only the leader of the Hartzell family businesses for many years, but was also well known for his active participation in community activities and organizations. His commitment to making a positive impact on the world around him continues in his memory through a bequest made as a result of his estate planning. This bequest allows The G. William Hartzell Charitable Fund to perpetuate his generosity to the community through grants and scholarships, said a press release from The Piqua Community Foundation.

Each year, the fund provides unrestricted funding to charitable organizations that serve Piqua residents. The grants are unique in their simplicity of the application process and the unrestricted nature of the funds, allowing organizations to spend the money in ways that best serve their needs.

“We are honored to carry on Bill Hartzell’s legacy of community support through this fund,” said Kalette N. Hittle, executive director of The Piqua Community Foundation, in the release. “His vision and generosity continue to make a lasting impact on the lives of Piqua residents.”

To learn more about the grant guidelines and access the application, visit www.piquacommunityfoundation.org/grants/hartzell.