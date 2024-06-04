Piqua Police reports

Police log

SUNDAY

-7:03 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the Ash Street and Looney Drive intersection.

-1:30 a.m.: burglary. Officers responded and arrested a subject attempting to break into a residence at the 1100 block of Echo Lake Drive.

SATURDAY

-11:37 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the corner of High Street and College Street. One of the drivers was impaired and arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVI).

-5:57 p.m.: hit-and-run. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at the Kroger located at 1510 Covington Ave. The driver of the vehicle was located and cited.

-1:57 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of shoplifting at the Walmart on Ash Street.

-10:30 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded and charged a subject with disorderly conduct at the 500 block of Kitt Street.

-1:26 a.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Officers conducted a traffic stop at the corner of Spring Street and High Street and arrested the driver for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVI).

FRIDAY

-3:57 p.m.: warrant. Officers located a male with an active warrant at the Cracker Barrel on Ash Street. The male was arrested and taken into custody.

-2:17 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of theft at the Shell Gas Station located at 600 N. Main St.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.