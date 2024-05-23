Garden Party at Hayner

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will host a Garden Party on Wednesday, June 5, from 1-3 p.m. The Garden Party will compliment the featured exhibit Flower Power: Flora in Fashion which will be on display at the Hayner through June 30.

The Garden Party will feature a free jewelry making workshop by Hayner instructor Connie Galey, in which participants will receive all the supplies needed to make a beautiful piece of jewelry. Bonnie Harris Frey, owner of Harris Jewelers in Troy will have vintage and antique jewelry for sale as well as offer free jewelry evaluations for anyone curious about the value of their own jewelry. Bonnie is the only Certified Gemologist Appraiser in the greater Dayton Area and is therefore the foremost authority on jewelry appraisals in the Miami Valley. Refreshments will be served in the beautiful Hayner Courtyard where guests can relax and enjoy the gardens. Guests are also invited to walk through the featured exhibit which is curated by Gayle Strege and presented in partnership with the Historic Costume and Textiles Collection at the Ohio State University. The exhibit Flower Power: Flora in Fashion displays women’s garments, shoes and accessories all featuring flower-inspired designs or plant based materials across the range of 20th century art movements, including naturalism, modernism, abstract art, and pop art. Included in the exhibition are garments and accessories worn by such notables as: Ladybird Johnson, Annie Glenn, Betty Furness and Terre Blair Hamlisch. Designers represented include: Brooks, Wragge, Yves St. Laurent, Blass, Stavropoulos and many others. Running concurrently with Flower Power is Botany in Buttons featuring hundreds of items from the Ann W. Randolph Button Collection, a comprehensive collection of historic buttons and related artifacts within the Ohio State University Historic Costume and Textiles Collection.

The Exhibit and Garden Party Event is free and open to the public.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner. Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 W. Main St., Troy. Hours of operation are Monday 7–9 p.m., Tuesday – Thursday 9 a.m.–9 p.m.. Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.–5 p.m., and Sunday 1–5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays.