Piqua Library’s summer hours, reading club

PIQUA — The Piqua Public Library announces Memorial Day closing, new hours, beginning of summer reading club sign-ups, an upcoming visit from a mysterious creature and other events and programs for the summer

The Piqua Public Library, located at 116 W. High St., will be closed on Monday, May 27, in observance of Memorial Day.

The library also announced new summer hours of operation.

Starting Monday, June 3, the library will be open Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Adventure begins at the Piqua Public Library with the opening of summer reading club registration for children.

Kids and teens can sign up online for summer reading club at the Piqua Public Library by following this link: https://www.piqualibrary.org/summer-reading-club.

As a part of summer reading club, the Friends of the Piqua Public Library are hosting a visiting mysterious sea creature. The creature will be visiting the library on Saturday, June 8, for two shows: one at 3:30 p.m. and the second at 5 p.m. in the library lobby. Tickets are required to attend either of the two mysterious creature showings. Patrons will only be admitted for one of the shows and children must sign up for the summer reading club to receive a ticket.

Free tickets are available at thechildren’s department desk in the lower level of the library. Adult tickets are limited to one adult ticket per child attending the event – children ages 8 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information on any programs or events, contact the Piqua Public Library at 937-773-6753 or visit their website at www.piqualibrary.org.

Other upcoming events:

The library is hosting a financial seminar on Tuesday, May 28, from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Louis room near the first floor circulation desk. The topic for this program is protecting family income.

The next Perfect Paws event is scheduled for June 4 from 3 to 4 p.m. in the Louis room.

The next Mystery Mayhem book club meets on June 6 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Founders room on the second floor of the library.

