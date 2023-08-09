TROY — As the summer rolls on in full gear and school draws closer, 4-H participants, food truck enthusiasts and fair-lovers will flock to the Miami County Fairgrounds for a week of project showcases, various foods, rides, entertainment and livestock shows.

The fair will kick-off at 10 a.m Friday, Aug. 11, with the Art Hall Christmas Tree Decorating and Table Scrape setup and Junior Fair Rabbit Royalty Competition. Then at 10:30 a.m. the Miami County Fair Royalty Competition will be held at the entertainment tent. The official opening ceremonies will take place at noon followed by the crowning of Miami County Junior Fair King and Queen crowing will be at 1 p.m.

The entertainment tent and the Duke Lundgard Building will feature various activities and showcases throughout fair week, including:

• Miami County Fair Royalty interviews – second round, beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, at the entertainment tent;

• Junior 4-H Foods Nutrition Review, beginning at noon on Saturday, Aug. 12, at the entertainment tent;

• Senior 4-H Foods Nutrition Review, beginning at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Duke Lundgard Building;

• Junior 4-H Arts and Miscellaneous Review, beginning at 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Duke Lundgard Building;

• Senior 4-H Arts and Miscellaneous Review, beginning at 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Duke Lundgard Building;

• Junior 4-H Clothing Review, beginning at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Duke Lundgard Building;

• Senior 4-H Clothing Review, beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Duke Lundgard Building;

• Sunday Morning Worship Service: Cove Spring Church beginning at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14;

• Gospel Fest beginning at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13, in the entertainment tent;

• 4-H Still Project judging awards ceremony at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13, at the Duke Lundgard Building;

• Cloverbud Show and Tell, followed by graduation beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16;

• The 50 Years Wedding Anniversary Photo beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16;

• The Senior Citizens Luncheon beginning at noon Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Outside of the entertainment tent, fair-goers can find plenty to do as they walk the fairgrounds.

The Miami County Rodeo Round-Up 8 Event Rodeo will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at the grandstand. Admission is $6, grandstand admission is $10. Children 8 and under are free.

The OMPTA/COPTA Tractor Pulls will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. at the stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12. Gate admission $6; stadium admission is $10 and a stadium admission pit pass is $20.

The corn hole tournament will be held Sunday, Aug. 13, beginning at 1 p.m. at Kennys Kourts.

The Miami County Kids Livestock Scramble will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at the stadium. Admission is $2.

Julia Nevels will perform at 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, underneath the grandstand.

Harness racing will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, and Tuesday, Aug. 15, at the Stadium Race Track.

A pancake contest for kids age 10 to 17 will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, under the stadium. Pre-registration is required. To pre-register, contact the Miami County Extension Office at 937-440-3945.

The Smash-It Demolition Derby will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the stadium. Admission is $10.

KOI Drag racing will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 at the stadium. Admission is $10 for the stadium, $15 for pit passes.

Jessup Amusements will be providing the rides for this years’ fair. Advance sale wristbands cost $20 per person and are good any day of the fair during regular wristband session. Otherwise, each ride requires up to five tickets per person. The ride schedule is as follows:

• Friday, Aug. 11: Rides open at 5 p.m. with the wristband session held from 6 to 10 p.m.; wristbands cost $25.

• Saturday, Aug. 12, and Sunday, Aug. 13; Rides open at 1 p.m. with the wristband sessions held from 1 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m.; wristbands cost $25.

• Monday, Aug. 14: Rides open at 1 p.m. with the wristband sessions held from 1 to 5 p.m. at a cost of $15 and 6 to 10 p.m. at a cost of $25.

• Tuesday, Aug. 15, Wednesday, Aug. 16, and Thursday, Aug. 17; Rides open at 5 p.m. with the wristband sessions held from 6 to 10 p.m.; wristbands cost $25.

General admission to the Miami County Fair is $6 daily for everyone age 9 and older. Season tickets, which are 7 admission tear-off tickets, cost $30 per person.