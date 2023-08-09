Wyatt Knoop, 2 along with siblings Harper, 5, and Luke, 8, checkout their new bicycle helmets, compliments of State Rep. Jana Powell on the midway at the 2022 Miami County Fair.

A curious goat checks out visitors to the barns at the 2022 Miami County Fair

The showring in the Goat (Dairy) Barn at the 2022 Miami County Fair alive with activity as kids show their 4-H anf FFA projects

The annual 50th anniversary photo of Miami County residents married 50 years and longer was taken at the 2022 Miami County Fair. Row 1: Garry and Peggy Myers of Laura, 57; Greg and Linda Baker of Piqua, 50 years; Stanley and Helen Ganger, 62; Harold and Minnie Stover of Covington, 62; Gary and Patsy Jones of Tipp City, 51; Bob and Barb Bowman of Casstown, 51; Bud and Juenita Felver of Piqua, 61; Steve and Donna White of Tipp City, 52; Gary and Jennifer Green of Piqua, 56; Doug and Dolores Latham of Piqua, 58; Clarence and Susan Smith of Piqua, 59; and Bill and Susie Deaton of St. Paris, 61. Row 2: Bob and Kay Quinton of Troy, 52; Bob and Joan Fosnight of Covington, 69; Steve and Deb Jackson of Troy, 51; Lester and Carol Francis of Troy, 67; Maynard and Alfrieda Francis of Troy, 74; Carl and Donna Mote of Troy, 50; Cleo and Sue Elifritz of Troy, 61; Harold and Alyce Alexander of Troy, 63; Norma and Robert Karnehm of Conover, 66; Robert and Judy Long of Troy, 55. Row 3: Wayne and Kathy Ingle of Piqua, 56; Doug and Charlene Anderson of Casstown, 57; John and Carol Garver of West Milton, 57; Ron and Diana Poling of Troy, 50; Virginia and Norman Wolfe of Troy, 63; Milton and Donna Trotter of of Troy, 61; Doug and Carol Magin of Troy, 51; Fred and Rita Stahl of Piqua, 67; Butch and Joan Neth of Piqua, 62; Lavonne and Jim Wren of Troy, 57; and Ron and Peg Suerdieck of Tipp City, 59. Row 4: Vennard and Melodie Vorhees of Piqua, 50; Phyllis and Duane Rapp of Covington, 66; Jolene and Lynn Shellenberger of Pleasant Hill, 58; Sue and Dick Holliday of Troy, 59; Dale and Christy Motter of Fletcher, 50; David and Shary Weldy of Fletcher, 50; Bill and Cindy Westfall of Covington, 53; Sandra and Jim Christy of Piqua, 59; David and Esther Jackson of Troy, 54; and Gary and Sue Campbell of Troy, 50. Row 5: Tony and Marcy Younce of Troy, 50; Tom and Jane Warner of West Milton, 59; Linda and Frank Ventura of Piqua, 54; Carolyn and Andrew Edgerly of West Milton, 59; Chester and Carolyn Corn of Troy, 58; Dick and Gayle Hawkins of Troy, 56; Joy and Fred Heisler of Piqua, 62; Beverly and Don Konz of Piqua, 62; Jena and Dick Alberts of Piqua, 55; Marcia and Rex Maggert of West Milton, 50. Row 6: Bob and Ann Baird of Troy, 65; Jan and Steve Hamman of Troy, 52; Scott and Pat Brumbaugh of Troy, 53; Lowell and Mary Davis of Troy, 61; Les and Sharon Trittscuh of West Milton, 53; Jan and Carol Strawser of Laura, 52; and Mike and Judi Magel of Troy, 60. Row 7: Kevin and Liz Fessler of Troy, 58; Barbara and Henry Rumpff of Troy, 62; Sharon and Leonard Shaw of Ludlow Falls, 51; Steve and Jammie Detrick of Troy, 55; Carl and Carol Laughman of Conover, 61; Marilyn and Dale Morgan of Piqua, 55; Klarinda and Stephen King of Piqua, 55.

Brock Lyons, of Covington sold his Grand Champion Beef Steer during 2022 Sale of Champions at the Miami County Fair.Lyons, son of Troy and Corinne Lyons, sold his steer for $17,000 to a group of eight buyers.

Emily Riehle, daughter of Jason and Molly Riehle, of Tipp City, placed first in Small Equine Jumpers during the Miami County Fair. She is a member of the Saddle Up 4-H Club.

Small Equine Jumpers Tessa Riehle, daughter of Jason and Molly Riehle, of Tipp City, placed first in 12-14 Hunter Under Saddle during the Miami County Fair. She is a member of the Saddle Up 4-H Club.

Brothers Alex, left, age 9, and Noah Garvic, age 7, with their “Lemonhead” artistic floral designs.

Members of Tipp City Troop 395 of the Boys Scouts of America man the Dairy Bar as the 2022 Miami County Fair wrapped up.

Addi Moore, 12, a member of the Boots & Saddles 4-H Club, won the 2022 Grand Champion Western Horsemanship and the Don Johnson Memorial Trophy.

Fair-goers try their hand at the cane rack while on the midway.

Flashback performs at the entertainment tent on a Tuesday during the 2022 Miami County Fair.

Keir Malone, 11, of Covington, son of Jill Clark, won the 2022 senior division Reserve Champion Crossbred Doe. He is a member of the Elizabeth Livestock 4-H Club.

Alfrieda, 93, and Maynard Francis, 96, of Troy, were surprised to learn they were the longest married couple among the crowd of senior citizens attending the 2022 Senior Citizens Day at the Miami County Fair.

Lincoln Jennings, 6 months, of Piqua, is all smiles as he encounters his first dinosaur during a visit to the 2022 Miami County Fair on a Tuesday evening. The young man couldn’t get enough of the Dinosaur Experience.

Judge Michele Bishop, left, judges a flower during the flower show at the 2022 Miami County Fair while Marian Moeckel, right, looks on.

Alexander Garvic, age 9, Junior Best in Show at the 2022 Miami County Fair Flower Show at the Miami County Fair.