Gemini Health & Wellness offers family care

By Matt Clevenger

[email protected]

TROY — Nurse practitioners (and twin sisters) Wendy Wolfe and Cindy Mays announced the opening of the new Gemini Health and Wellness family care practice on Summit Avenue with an open house held on Friday, March 3.

“We’re accepting new patients,” Mays said. “We’re open now, and we’re taking appointments.”

“We’re going to be taking most insurances,” Wolfe said. “We’re also going to be taking self-pay patients and walk-ins on availability; we’ll be able to get people access to same-day care as well.”

Located across the street from the old Stouder Hospital at 550 Summit Ave., Suite 202, Troy, the new practice will also include Dr. Richard Michael and office manager Chelsea Shorder. The office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays.

The practice will serve patients who are three years of age or older. More information can be found online at https://sites.google.com/geminihealthwellness.com/gemini/home or by calling 937-980-9011.

“We want to be able to offer that small, family-care environment,” Mays said.

“A lot of the bigger hospitals, they don’t really get to know you on that level,” Wolfe said, “We’re trying to bring back that small office feeling.”

“The reason we decided on Health and Wellness is because we want to help people who maybe don’t want traditional medicine, too,” Wolfe said. “Maybe they want more holistic treatment, and they want some advice on using vitamins and minerals or something like that.”

“I want to be a person who helps you make an informed decision,” she said, “but in the end it’s still your decision. If you don’t want medicines, then we’re going to look for maybe some alternatives that might work.”

“We want to allow you to have access to lab work and stuff like that, and keep you healthy,” Wolfe said.

Wolfe and Mays have both been serving as nurse practitioners for approximately 10 years, and attended school together while seeking their bachelors’ and masters’ degrees.

“We started off in healthcare as candy stripers at Dettmer,” Mays said. “We did that when we were like 14 or 15 years old.”

Both Wolfe and Mays started out as state-tested nursing assistants, then went on to become nurses and nurse practitioners.

“We’ve always worked for the bigger networks,” Wolfe said. “I worked for Kettering and she worked for Premier.”

“It’s going on 10 years that we’ve been nurse practitioners,” she said. “We decided that we wanted to open a family practice together.”

Mays said she first met Michaels while working at Premier.

“I worked with him,” she said. “About four years ago, we were in family practice in Piqua. We kind of came back together to do family care again.”

A 1974 graduate of Arcanum High School, Michaels attended medical school at the University of Kentucky.

“This just turned out to be the perfect opportunity for me,” Michaels said. “I couldn’t have asked for anything better.”

“I actually retired from the Veteran’s Administration (VA) this past summer,” he said. “I missed medicine, and I couldn’t stand staying at home.”

Michaels will serve as a collaborator at Gemini Health and Wellness. “He is also going to be working here in the office one day per week,” Wolfe said.