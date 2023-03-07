Tippecanoe Red Devils raise money for LLS

TIPP CITY — Tipp City Rotary Speaker Chair Lisa Santucci welcomed students from Tippecanoe High School at a recent Rotary meeting.

Madison Featherstone and Jack Wyant shared with Rotarians that they are part of a team of students who created Rise Against Cancer Tipp City as part of the Student Visionaries of the Year Campaign. The goal of the group is to raise $100,000 by March 31 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) and supporting patients locally at Dayton Children’s Hospital. This is a competition against seven other schools in the Dayton region.

They are a team of Tippecanoe Red Devils, including: Jack Wyant, Madison Featherstone, Katy Landis, Ellie McCormick, Kara Snipes, Ms. Brenda Mahaney, Ben Anticoli, Caroline Kaibas, Jackson Smith, Lily Ares, Merrick Johnston, Lily Graham, Nikki Baur, Katy Smith, Logan Smith and Charli Walters.

Visit the website and Facebook page at https://events.lls.org/sohd/svoydayton23/rcancer for more information about the program and upcoming fundraisers. The campaign will accept donations until March 31.

The Tipp City Rotary Club is a 501(c)4 organization that meets every Wednesday at noon in the Monroe Township basement, downtown Tipp City. All are welcome.