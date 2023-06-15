TIPP CITY — Understanding Medicare, or healthcare for that matter, can seem nearly impossible. Kate Johnsen, Medicare Resource Center, will unpack the basics of Medicare and explore ways to maximize your healthcare coverage and minimize your spending in these free classes offered by Tipp Monroe Community Services at the Tipp City Public Library:

Stretching Your Medicare Prescription Drug Dollars – June 22, 5-6 p.m. Learn tactics to minimize drug costs and make sure you have the right prescription drug coverage.

ABCs and Ds of Medicare – July 12, 5-6 p.m. This is an introduction for those who are new to Medicare. Learn how the different parts of Medicare work and how you can make sure you have the coverage you need and avoid penalties.

Making the Most of Your Medicare – Aug. 17, 5-6 p.m. Medicare plans change from year to year. Make sure the coverage you have is the right fit for you. Learn the trends and changes that are happening in Medicare this year.

There is no charge to attend, but registration is required. Register on the TMCS website: tmcomservices.org.

Tipp Monroe Community Services is a local non-profit organization responsible for identifying and filling the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents. They provide recreational, educational, cultural and social programs. For more information on the programs offered at TMCS visit their website at tmcomservices.org.