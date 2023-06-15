TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering a free class that teaches the rights and options regarding long-term care, nursing home and at-home care and Medicaid qualifications for coverage.

Find out how to protect your assets and how to navigate the Medicaid application process including the uses of powers of attorney, guardianships, trusts and spend down techniques. The class will be held at the Tipp City Public Library on June 28 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The instructor is attorney, Joseph A. Downing. There is no charge for this class but registration is required. To register for this class, visit the TMCS website: tmcomservices.org.

Downing is a local attorney that focuses on providing clients with short and long-term legal needs. He has extensive experience in the areas of estate planning, probate, business, real estate, elder law and Medicaid planning.

Tipp Monroe Community Services is a local non-profit organization responsible for identifying and filling the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents. They provide recreational, educational, cultural and social service programs. For more information, visit their website at tmcomservices.org.