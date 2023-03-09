Get your green on for annual Shamrock Shuffle 5K

TROY — St. Patrick School alumni are hosting the ninth annual Shamrock Shuffle 5K race on Saturday, March 18.

The Shamrock Shuffle starts at 8:30 a.m. at the Troy Memorial Stadium and continues along the bike path overlooking the Miami River past the Miami Shores golf course. The race course then turns around and finishes back at the stadium. At the conclusion of the race, the St. Patrick’s Day festivities continue as race participants and families are treated to the Kegs and Eggs Breakfast at the St. Patrick Church undercroft.

Race awards are presented during the breakfast with the top three finishers in each adult age group receiving glass beer steins and pots of gold will be awarded to the highest finishers in the younger age divisions. Numerous door prizes will be given out as well.

St. Patrick School has been providing Catholic education for over 125 years in Troy. The proceeds from the race go to support the St. Patrick School Alumni and Friends Tuition Assistance Fund, an unrestricted fund created to offset fees and provide financial support for St. Patrick families.

“This is always a fun event,” said Chuck Karnehm, race committee member. “The race has grown in popularity each year and it is fun to see so many people and families with their green on and just having fun. It’s such a great event and it helps St. Patrick School.”

Karnehm said they anticipate over 200 people to register for the race. The race is managed by Can’t Stop Running and runners can register for the race at www.cantstoprunningco.com.

Early packet pickup is Friday, March 17 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Troy Memorial Stadium in the Victory Room and same day packet pickup and registration begins at 7:30 a.m. in the Victory Room.