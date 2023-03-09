Ramos indicted after fatal December crash

By Sheryl Roadcap

[email protected]

PIQUA — Eric Ramos Jr. 27, of Piqua, was indicted by the Miami County grand jury Wednesday, March 1, with two counts of endangering children and vehicular homicide following a December crash that claimed the life of a Greenville woman.

Of the charges Ramos is facing, the endangering children charges are third-degree felonies and the vehicular homicide is a first-degree misdemeanor.

Sheryl Huffman, 51, of Greenville, died from injuries she sustained in the two-vehicle crash in Piqua on Dec. 10, 2022, in which Ramos was involved as the other driver.

According to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Piqua Post, a 2011 Toyota Rav 4 driven by Huffman was westbound on U.S. Route 36 when it crashed, head-on, into an eastbound 2011 Mercedes C300 driven by Ramos, at 9:51 p.m. Four victims were transported by ground medics. Huffman was pronounced dead at Upper Valley Medical Center. Ramos and two juvenile passengers in Ramos’ vehicle were all seriously injured.