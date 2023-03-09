Troy Police reports

Police log

WEDNESDAY

-3:45 a.m.: possession of drugs. Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of South Dorset Road. Kaitlin R. Peck, 26, of Troy, was charged with open container, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of instruments of drug abuse. Bridget M. Staten, 26, of Troy, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, open container, possession of drug abuse instruments and driving while under an OVI suspension.

TUESDAY

-8:23 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 900 block of Kent Lane.

-7:16 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 500 block of Meadow Lane.

-6:46 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 900 block of Kent Lane.

-5:41 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1100 block of Skylark Drive.

-7:04 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at McKaig Court Apartments on McKaig Avenue.

MONDAY

-11:58 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Miami Shores Golf Course on East Staunton Road.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.