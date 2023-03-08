Ginghamsburg to host Kids Avenue Sale March 11

By Matt Clevenger

[email protected]

TIPP CITY — The Avenue at Ginghamsburg Church will host the semi-annual Kids Avenue Sale on Saturday, March 11, offering thousands of gently used children’s clothes and other items at discount prices.

“People with any budget can find something there,” sale coordinator Stephanie Dollan said. “You can find some new with tag clothes there, and gently used clothes. Prices start at 50 cents; most everything is probably $1 to $2.”

“We typically have about 50,000 items for each sale,” Dollan said. “It just keeps growing and growing each year.”

The Kids Avenue Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, at The Avenue at Ginghamsburg Church located at 6759 S. County Road 25A. In addition to clothing, the sale will also feature toys, shoes, books and other items for children and teens of all ages, as well as maternity items.

Approximately 125 local consignors contribute their items to each sale, Dollan said. It is recommended that children stay at home, if possible.

“It looks like it’s going to be busy,” Dollan said. “We’re completely full with sellers.”

“Everything is all combined,” she said. “You go through and shop for what you want, and then you check out at the end.”

Admission to the sale consists of a $1 donation, which is donated to a local family in need. More information can be found online at www.kidsavenuesale.com.

“Each sale, we pick a local family from the community,” Dollan said. “We give all of the $1 donations at the door to them, and then the sellers also have a chance to donate a percentage to them as well.”

The sale is sponsored by the Ginghamsburg Church Mom 2 Mom Group, which has hosted sales in March and August each year since approximately 2010.

“It’s been around for awhile,” Dollan said. “It started with the local Mom 2 Mom Group in Ginghamsburg Church, they just needed a spot to sell their clothes.”

The Kids Avenue sale was originally held at the church’s Discipleship Center, located on County Road 25A near Vandalia. “They started with one sale, and it’s kept growing from there,” Dollan said. “I think it maybe had 30-40 sellers in the very beginning, and we’re up to 125 each sale now. We cap it at that, because we just don’t have the room for more sellers.”

“The next sale after this will be in August,” Dollan said.

The Mom 2 Mom Group at Ginghamsburg Church meets on Thursday mornings during the school year from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

“Anybody can come at any time to the Mom 2 Mom Group,” Dollan said. “It’s for moms of any ages, kids of any ages, moms of any ages or grandmas.”

“We also do service projects,” she said. “We’ve made baby blankets for hospitals before, we’ve helped with Bulldog Bags for the West Milton Schools.”