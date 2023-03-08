MC Commissioners OK court grant app submission

By Haylee Pence

[email protected]

TROY – The Miami County Municipal Court was approved to submit an application for the 2023 Court Technology Grant with the Supreme Court of Ohio requesting $36,500.

The grant would be used to implement a new probation case management system. The system would allow for offenders to “check-in, update personal information, and self-report prior to meeting with their probation officer,” and officers will be able to supervise their offender remotely, according to the resolution.

The application was approved at the Miami County Commissioner meeting on Tuesday, March 7.

Also approved at the meeting, the commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding for placement of an on-site caseworker from the Department of Job and Family Services at Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) for Medicaid application and enrollment. The cost of the service is a total of $64,723.54 with 50% being reimbursed by UVMC with the other 50% being reimbursed federally.

An amendment to a previous resolution involving the purchase of two replacement steel doors for the radio equipment building was approved. The amendment involved an increase of $221 due to “supply chain issues and [an] increase in material during the project,” stated in the resolution.

Following the meeting, the first public hearing regarding the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for 2023. The grants can fund a variety of projects including economic development projects, water supply and sewage improvements, sanitary projects, demolition of unsafe structures, rehab of housing, public service improvements. The projects must benefit low-to-mid-income individuals.

Then, Wayne Wertz, of West Milton, discussed drainage issues along his property and farmland from changes to the ditches. He asked the commissioners to help him get in contact with the people that can help the situation as he’s “done everything [he] can.”