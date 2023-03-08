FGKS Law celebrates 40 years

TROY — FGKS Law is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2023.

FGKS Law has offices in Sidney, Fort Loramie, Troy, and Celina.

On Jan. 3, 1983, attorneys John Garmhausen, Raplh Keister, and Jim Shenk joined with attorneys Harry Faulkner, Rodney Blake Jr., and Don Luce to form what is now FGKS Law. With 15 attorneys servicing the four office locations, the firm has grown to become the premier law firm for businesses, families, and individuals in west central Ohio and beyond.

FGKS Law, which was known by its formal name of Faulkner, Garmhausen, Keister, and Shenk, A Legal Professional Association for most of its existence, quickly outgrew its orginal Sidney location and moved to its current home office at Courtview Center in 1989.

In 2003, Fort Loramie-based attorney Dave Shuffleton affiliated with the firm in an of counsel attorney role and FGKS Law has continued to operate an office in Fort Loramie after Shuffleton’s retirement from the law practice in 2014.

The firm’s continued client growth along the I-75 corridor resulted in the opening of a third office location in Troy at the beginning of 2020, which allowed the firm to better serve its clients in Miami County and the greater Dayton-area. The opening of the Troy office coincided with the firm’s rebranding under the name FGKS Law. Most recently, in early 2022, the firm opened its fourth and northernmost office location in Celina, which has enabled the firm to continue to offer quality legal services to its many clients in Mercer and the surrounding counties.

The firm’s success over the past four decades would not have been possible without its base of loyal clients. FGKS Law prides itself on being responsive to its clients’ needs and providing its clients with the highest quality legal work.

Behind the scenes, FGKS Law has been fortunate to have a loyal and dedicated staff that has played an integral part of the firm’s forty years of growth and success.

FGKS Law attorneys have strong ties to the local communities in which they work and live. FGKS Law attorneys spend countless hours serving on the boards of numerous local non-profit organizations and volunteering their time, whether for an organization, working an event, or coaching a youth sports team.

FGKS Law is grateful to have served its clients in west central Ohio and beyond for forty years, and it looks forward to continuing to do so for many more.