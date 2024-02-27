Girls Basketball Roundup

Covington’s Maggie Anderson shoots over Russia’s Celeste Borchers Monday night at Sidney High School in a D-IV district semifinal game. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Lehman Catholic’s Mel Karn battles Fort Loramie’s Maddie Smith for the ball in a D-IV district semifinal at Sidney High School Monday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Covington’s Avery Koffer makes a pass against Russia’s Celeste Borchers Monday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Lehman Catholic’s Mara O’Leary saves the ball against Fort Loramie Monday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Covington’s Gracie Anderson makes a pass against Russia Monday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Lehman Catholic’s Kailee Rank is pressured by Fort Loramie’s Maddie Smith Monday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Miami East’s McKayah Musselman makes a move to the basket Friday night against West Liberty-Salem in a district semifinal at Northridge High School. Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photos Miami East’s Jacqueline Kadel grabs a rebounds Friday night against West Liberty-Salem. Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photos Miami East’s Logan Phillips shots a jumper against West Liberty-Salem Friday night. Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photos

SIDNEY — The Covington girls basketball team had beaten Russia during the season.

But, it was a different story Monday night at Sidney High School in a D-IV district semifinal.

While the Buccs battled the entire game, Russia came away with a 53-35 win.

Covington closes the season with a 19-6 record.

The game was close in the early going and a basket by Maggie Anderson cut Russia’s lead to 14-10 after one quarter.

Despite a basket by Anderson and free throw by Carlie Besecker, Covington got in a 24-13 whole in the second quarter and still trailed 26-16 at the break.

Covington could never get the lead down to single digits in the second half.

Russia led 38-27 after three quarters and would pull away down the stretch.

Maggie Anderson led Covington with 13 points and Delaney Murphy added 10 points.

Carlie Besecker would score eight points.

Russia’s Hazel Francis led all scorers with 16 points.

Celeste Borchers added 13 points, Roni Poling scored 11 points and Addison Shappie added nine points.

Fort Loramie 61,

Lehman Catholic 12

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic girls basketball team ran into a buzzsaw in top seeded Fort Loramie in the second district semifinal at Sidney High School Monday night.

The Cavaliers closed the season with an 8-16 record.

Lehman trailed 24-4, 38-8 and 52-10 at the quarter breaks,

Mara O’Leary paced the Cavaliers with six points.

FRIDAY

WLS 37,

Miami East 30

DAYTON — The Miami East girls’s basketball team’s impressive season came to an end Friday night in a D-III district semifinal at Northridge High School.

The Vikings, the top ranked team in the state in D-III, lost 37-30 to West Liberty-Salem.

East finishes the season at 23-1 and was the second Viking team to have a perfect regular season.

WLS improved to 21-4 on the season.

After falling behind 6-2, Miami East had rallied to pulled even at 15-15 at halftime.

But, the Tigers would open a 26-21 lead after three quarters and hold on for the win.

Jacqueline Kadel had eight points and five rebounds for Miami East and Logan Phillips would score eight points.

Katie Paulus would add five points and three assists off the bench and Maryn Gross would grabe five rebounds.

Aava Astarino had 11 points and six rebounds for WLS.

Bailey Poppe had nine points and seven rebounds and Lillian Weaver scored nine points.

Megan Hollar added six rebounds and eight assists.

East was 11 of 43 from the floor for 26 percent, including just six of 26 from long range for 23 percent. The Vikings converted just two of eight free throws for 25 percent.

WLS was 14 of 37 from the floor for 38 percent, including five of 20 from 3-point range for 25 percent. The Tigers made four of 11 free throws for 36 percent.

WLS won the battle of the boards 28-25 and had eight turnovers to the Vikings seven.

Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at rkiser at aimmediamidwest.com