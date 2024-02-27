Spirit of the Blade returns to MC Fairgrounds

The Spirit of the Blade Custom Knife Show will return to the Duke Lundgard Building at the Miami County Fairgrounds on Friday, March 1 and Saturday, March 2. Courtesy | Spirit of the Blade Custom Knife Show Courtesy | Spirit of the Blade Custom Knife Show Courtesy | Spirit of the Blade Custom Knife Show Courtesy | Spirit of the Blade Custom Knife Show

By Matt Clevenger

[email protected]

TROY — Custom knives and cutlery by a variety of award-winning master bladesmiths will be on display at the Miami County Fairgrounds Friday, March 1 and Saturday, March 2, during the eighth annual Spirit of the Blade Custom Knife Show.

“We are a 100-percent custom-made show,” Show Coordinator Misty Worley said. “We have forged and stock-removal makers (no factory knives); all knives are custom/handmade.”

The show, which features approximately 75 different vendors and knifemakers, will be held in the Duke Lundgard Building at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, March 1 and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 2. Admission is $5 per day.

“We have a variety of different types of knives like hunting, kitchen knives, EDC (carry-knives), art and utility knives,” Worley said. “Most of the show vendors will be selling their custom/handmade knives; the others will be selling knifemaking supplies and materials.”

“Also, on Saturday this year the SOFA blacksmith club members will be having some tailgate sales, for anyone looking to buy blacksmith/bladesmith equipment,” she said.

Awards will be presented in several categories including Best Art, Camp Knife, Damascus, Hunter, Bowie/Fighter, Folder, Kitchen Knife and Overall Best of Show.

“Most, if not all of the makers offer their winning pieces for sale after the awards are announced,” Worley said.

Food will be available from the “Where There’s Smoke” BBQ food truck. Door prizes are handed out at random on both days, and there are also raffles of various items throughout the show.

More information can be found online through social media at Spirit of the Blade Custom Knife Show/ Maplewood Forge.

“Our most popular raffle is the Buy a Knife, Win a Knife Raffle,” Worley said. “Buy a knife from a maker at the show, and we put your name in a raffle for a chance at a free knife.”

The Spirit of the Blade Custom Knife Show was started eight years ago by Worley and her husband, ABS Journeyman Bladesmith Joel Worley of Maplewood Forge.

“He does have a table at the show as well, and sells mostly forged custom knives,” Worley said.

The American Bladesmith Society, Southern Ohio Forge and Anvil (SOFA), Knife magazine, Knife Rights, Mitchell Cohen Photography and other organizations also support the show, she said.

“The show isn’t backed by any large company/corporation,” Worley said. “It is all handled by a family-owned business, and supported by the many other small businesses, makers and collectors that surround this amazing community.”

“We have quite a few supply companies like NC Tool, K&G Supplies, Wickett & Craig, Weaver Leather, Preferred Abrasives, NRT and other businesses that donate to the raffles, door prizes and awards,” she said. “Our largest supporters are the exhibitors themselves; most of them donate something every year to the door prizes and raffles, as well as advertising for the show in various different places and other events.”