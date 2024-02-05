Girls Basketball Southwest District Sectional Pairings

Camryn Francis and Miami East girls basketball team will be shooting for a long tournament run. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Maggie Anderson (left) and Covington and Shannon Brumbaugh (right) and Milton-Union received high seeds in the girls sectional basketball tournament. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Laney Cleckner and Tippecanoe girls basketball team will be driving for a tournament run in D-II. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

The Southwest District Girls Basketball Sectional Pairings were held Sunday.

Max Preps RPI was used to seed teams.

D-I

Butler Sectional

The Troy girls basketball team received the 17th seed in D-I SuperSectional.

The 6-15 Trojans will play second seed Beavercreek (14-5) at 8:30 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Vandalia SAC in first round action.

Troy Sectional

The Piqua girls basketball team received the 18th seed in the D-I SuperSectional.

The 3-17 Indians will play top seeded Springboro (15-5) at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Trojan Activity Center.

D-II

Tecumseh Sectional

The Tippecanoe girls basketball team received the second seed in the D-II SuperSectional.

The Red Devils elected to go in the same bracket as top seed Urbana, 16-5.

Tipp, 15-5, will open sectional play against 17th seed Stivers (4-14) at 4 p.m. at Trotwood-Madison High School.

D-III

Northridge Sectional

The Miami East girls basketball team received the top seed in the D-III SuperSectional.

The Vikings, 21-0, took a first-round bye and will play the winner of 12th seed Dixie (11-9) and 15th seed Houston (6-13) at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at Northridge High School.

The winner will play in the district semifinal at 6 p.m. Feb. 22, with fourth seed West Liberty-Salem the likely opponent.

Covington Sectional

The Milton-Union girls basketball team received the sixth seed and Bethel received the 18th seed in the D-III SuperSectional.

Both teams will play postseason games at Covington.

The Bulldogs, 16-5, will play 10th seed Anna (11-9) at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15.

The Bees, 2-18, will play second seed Waynesville (21-0) at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 17.

D-IV

Sidney Sectional

Covington, Troy Christian, Newton and Lehman Catholic are all in the Sidney Sectional of the D-IV SuperSectional.

Covington, Troy Christian and Newton are in the upper bracket.

On Feb. 17, 11th seed Newton (9-10) will play eighth seed Calvary Christian (14-2) at 11 a.m., followed by third seed Covington (17-4) and 17th seed Franklin Monroe (7-12) at 12:30 p.m.

On Feb. 20, seventh seed Russia (12-8) will play the Newton-Calvary Christian winner at 6 p.m., followed by ninth seed Troy Christian (10-10) playing the Covington-FM winner at 7:30 p.m.

The district semifinal is at 6 p.m. Feb. 26.

In the lower bracket, Lehman is the 12th seed and the 7-12 Cavaliers will play 13th seed Tri-County North (10-10) at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21.

The winner will advance to the district semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26, with Fort Loramie the likely opponent.

Versailles Sectional

The Bradford girls basketball team received the 19th seed in the D-IV SuperSectional.

The Railroaders, 4-15, will open play at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20 against the winner of fifth seed Mississinawa Valley (15-4) and 16th seed Riverside (7-13).

The winner will advance to the district semifinal at 6 p.m. Feb. 28, with Tri-Village the likely opponent.