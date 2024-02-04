Pair of Sunday fires keep firefighters busy

A Troy firefighter looks at a pair of large batteries that are reportedly the source of a Sunday afternoon fire in the Westbrook section of Troy.

TROY — Damage to a home in Westbrook was kept to a minimum thanks to quick work by Troy firefighters.

A resident in the 1300 block of Covent Road call Miami County 911 dispatchers shortly before 5 p.m. to report a structure fire at his home.

Firefighters arrived to find “billowing smoke” coming from the home.The blaze was located at the rear of the single-family wood-frame home and largely confined to a series of large batteries used as part of a solar energy array.

Firefighters immediately disconnected the batteries and poured water on them to cool them. The adjacent area was hosed down to put out a fire which had begun to burn on the home.

There were no reported injuries.

About an hour earlier, a reported structure fire in Piqua sent Piqua and Covington Fire Departments to the 1300 block of Covington Avenue where a reported structure fire was in progress.

Arriving units reported smoke coming from the multi-unit apartment building. At least one juvenile was transported to an area hospital with reported symptoms of smoke inhalation.

Fire officials said that the fire was contained to one room and that a quick knockdown kept damage to a minimum.