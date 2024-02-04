TPD seek help to find missing teenage girl

Ellie Carder Ellie Carder

TROY — Troy Police is seeking help to find a missing girl teenage girl.

According to the Troy Police Department’s Facebook page, Ellie Carder has not been seen since Wednesday, Feb.1, around 6:10 p.m.

When she was last seen, the Facebook post said she was last believed to have left walking from a residence in the 600 block of Virginia Avenue in Troy.

Ellie is 14 years old, is 5-foot and 7-inches-tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone knows where she can be located, please call 911 or 937-440-9911.

Anyone with any information —or has seen Ellie since Wednesday— they are asked to please contact Troy Police Detective Compton at 937-339-7525, ext. 1410.

Photo taken from Troy Police Department’s Facebook page.