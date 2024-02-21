Girls Basketball Tournament Roundup

Miami East’s McKayah Musselman grabs a rebound against Houston Tuesday night at Northridge High School as Logan Phillips (14) jumps out of the way. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Miami East’s Camryn Franics works inside against Houston Tuesday night at Northridge High School. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Covington’s Maggie Anderson shoots over Troy Christian’s Kathryn Johnson as Brooklyn Lavy (1) and Reign Wilkins look on at Sidney High School Tuesday night. Courtesy Photo

DAYTON — The rematch is set between the top seeded Miami East girls basketball team and fourth seeded West Liberty-Salem for a Northridge D-III district final Friday night.

The two teams will tip-off at 6 p.m.

Miami East, 23-0, advanced with a 55-16 win over Houston Tuesday night at Northridge High School, while WLS handled Greenon.

It was raining threes early for the Vikings as they took control from the start against the Wildcats.

Jacqueline Kadel, Logan Phillips, Maryn Gross and Camryn Francis all hit 3-pointers in the opening quarter and Phillips added a three-point play as East jumped out to a 19-6 lead.

Five different girls for East scored in the second quarter as the Vikings blanked the Wildcats 11-0 to take a 30-6 halftime lead.

East increased the margin to 45-12 in the third quarter and cruised from there.

Katie Paulus hit two 3-pointers of her own and led a balanced Viking attack with 12 points.

Musselman netted 11 points, Francis scored 10 points and Gross added nine points.

Phillips netted six points and Kadel added five points.

Covington 56,

Troy Christian 33

SIDNEY — The Covington girls basketball team advanced to a Sidney D-IV district semifinal Tuesday night with a third win over Troy Christian.

Covington, 19-5, will play Russia at 6 p.m. Monday. The Buccs beat the Raiders in the regular season.

Troy Christian closes the season at 12-11.

The Buccs led 15-14, 27-12 and 41-19 at the quarter breaks.

Delaney Murphy led the Buccs with 23 points.

Maggie Anderson netted 15 points, Carlie Besecker added eight points and Avery Koffer scored five points.

Russia 52,

Newton 30

SIDNEY — The Newton girls basketball team finished 12-12 after a loss to Russia Tuesday night at Sidney High School.

Russia will play Covington in a D-IV district semifinal at 6 p.m. Monday.

Miss. Valley 63,

Bradford 10

VERSAILLES — The Bradford girls basketball team had its season end at 4-18 with a loss in Versailles D-IV sectional action Tuesday.

The Railroaders trailed 32-1, 49-3 and 56-8 at the quarter breaks.

Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at [email protected]