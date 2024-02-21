Boys Basketball Tournament Roundup

Miami East’s Jacob Roeth fights through an arm bar by Dixie’s Austin Marker in Vandalia D-III action at the SAC Tuesday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Miami East’s Connor Apple drives against Dixie’s Logan Miller Tuesday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Miami East’s Keidin Pratt works against Dixie’s Austin Marker Tuesday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

VANDALIA — The Dixie boys basketball team’s game plan was to take Miami East senior guard out of the offense — at least from a scoring standpoint.

The only flaw in that plan was Roeth’s ability to distribute the ball and get his teammates involved.

And the Vikings did exactly that in a 65-43 win in Vandalia D-III sectional action Tuesday at the SAC.

Miami East, the eighth seed, improved to 16-8 and will play fourth seeded Carlisle (14-8) at 6 p.m. Feb. 28.

While Dixie limited Roeth to four points and one field goal in the opening half, the Vikings got ig contrubitions from others to lead 16-8 after one quarter and 31-15 at halftime.

Roeth and Kamden Wolfe combined for 14 assists in the game.

In the opening quarter, it was Devin Abshire hit five jumpers as East opened a 16-8 lead.

Ty Rohrer scored the first four points of the second quarter and Keidin Pratt and Kaden Francis were a combined 3-for-3 on 3-pointers.

East continued to build on that in the second half, with Roeth getting untracked offensively at the four line. He was 11-for-11 from the line and the Vikings opened a 47-32 lead after three quarters and cruised to the win.

Roeth would finished with 19 points, eight assists and six rebounds and Abshire had 13 points and nine rebounds.

Rohrer would finish with 10 points and Wolfe added seven points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Pratt and Francis were both a perfect 2-for-2 on 3-pointers, scoring six points each.

Dixie’s Kole Huffman would lead all scorers with 21 points.

Logan Miller added nine points and Dillon Phillips scored seven points.

East was 23 of 45 from the floor for 51 percent, including four of nine on 3-pointers for 44 percent. The Vikings were nearly flawless at the line, hitting 15 of 16 for 94 percent.

Dixie was 15 of 47 from the floor for 32 percent, including one of 16 from long range for six percent. The Greyhounds made 12 of 17 free throws for 71 percent.

East won the battle of the boards 35-16, but had 12 turnovers to the Greyhounds eight.

Tri-Village 82,

Milton-Union 40

CLAYTON — The Milton-Union boys basketball team finished the season at 3-20 after falling to the top seeded Patriots in Northmont D-III action.

Milton trailed 23-9, 46-22 and 70-36 at the quarter breaks.

Waytt Kimmel led the Bulldogs with eight points.

Zach Lovin had seven points and five rebounds and Braden Schaurer added five points and six assists.

