Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-3:42 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 6700 block of US Route 40 in Brandt.

-3:36 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report of trespassing at Miami Acres Animal Hospital om North County Road 25A in Concord Township.

-2:59 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 5900 block of Troy-Sidney Road in Staunton Township.

-2:43 p.m.: fraud. deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 2400 block of East Rusk Road in Staunton Township.

