Troy Police reports

Police log
MONDAY
-4:03 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at the Submarine House on North Market Street.
-2:23 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at First Financial Bank on West Main Street.
-10:17 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Garden Manor Apartments on Crescent Drive.
-8:56 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 1200 block of Todd Lane.
-1:40 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near the intersection of Nashville Road and West Market Street.
-12:39 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1300 block of Michael Court.
-12:07 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1200 block of Todd Lane.
SUNDAY
-5:26 a.m. disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1300 block of Michael Court.
-4:04 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Marco’s Pizza on West Main Street.
-4:01 a.m.: drug paraphernalia. Andrea L. Fergerson, 35, of Piqua, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and selling, purchasing, distributing or delivering drugs.
-1:02 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near the intersection of West Franklin Street and South Plum Street.
SATURDAY
-5:03 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at the Buckeye House on South Market Street.
-2:19 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Ruby Tuesday’s on West Main Street.
-1:24 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at Kettering Hospital on West Main Street.
-12:11 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 300 block of West Canal Street.
FRIDAY
-10:47 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Sunoco on West Market Street.
-3:36 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of Cloverleaf Drive.
-2:12 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 600 block of Floral Avenue.
-1:04 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 1200 block of North Dorset Road.
-12:16 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Casey’s General Store on West Market Street.
Compiled by Matt Clevenger.