Troy Police reports

Police log

MONDAY

-4:03 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at the Submarine House on North Market Street.

-2:23 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at First Financial Bank on West Main Street.

-10:17 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Garden Manor Apartments on Crescent Drive.

-8:56 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 1200 block of Todd Lane.

-1:40 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near the intersection of Nashville Road and West Market Street.

-12:39 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1300 block of Michael Court.

-12:07 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1200 block of Todd Lane.

SUNDAY

-5:26 a.m. disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1300 block of Michael Court.

-4:04 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Marco’s Pizza on West Main Street.

-4:01 a.m.: drug paraphernalia. Andrea L. Fergerson, 35, of Piqua, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and selling, purchasing, distributing or delivering drugs.

-1:02 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near the intersection of West Franklin Street and South Plum Street.

SATURDAY

-5:03 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at the Buckeye House on South Market Street.

-2:19 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Ruby Tuesday’s on West Main Street.

-1:24 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at Kettering Hospital on West Main Street.

-12:11 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 300 block of West Canal Street.

FRIDAY

-10:47 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Sunoco on West Market Street.

-3:36 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of Cloverleaf Drive.

-2:12 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 600 block of Floral Avenue.

-1:04 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 1200 block of North Dorset Road.

-12:16 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Casey’s General Store on West Market Street.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.