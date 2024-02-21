Tipp City Police reports

Police Log
TUESDAY
-7:04 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a complaint of a window of a vehicle being busted overnight at the 700 block of Comanche Lane.
-12:10 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at the Windridge Apartments. The vehicle was stolen and pursued, and all four suspects were found and taken into custody.
MONDAY
-8:05 p.m.: drug offense. Officers conducted a welfare check on a female at the Speedway on Main Street. The female was reported to be high on meth and arrested for paraphernalia.
SUNDAY
-12:07 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash on I75 at the 69 South on-ramp in Monroe Township. No injury was reported.
SATURDAY
-6:53 p.m.: DUI. Officers responded to a DUI at the Hickory River Smokehouse on Garber Drive.
-11:02 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to an intoxicated male at the Igloo Drive Thru on West Main Street.
FRIDAY
-6:30 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at Tippecanoe High School.
-5:47 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash on Kessler Cowlesville Road and Donn Davis Way. No injuries were reported.
-1:39 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash on the 800 block of Hawthorne Drive. No injuries were reported.
Compiled by Eamon Baird.