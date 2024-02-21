Tipp City Police reports

Police Log

TUESDAY

-7:04 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a complaint of a window of a vehicle being busted overnight at the 700 block of Comanche Lane.

-12:10 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at the Windridge Apartments. The vehicle was stolen and pursued, and all four suspects were found and taken into custody.

MONDAY

-8:05 p.m.: drug offense. Officers conducted a welfare check on a female at the Speedway on Main Street. The female was reported to be high on meth and arrested for paraphernalia.

SUNDAY

-12:07 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash on I75 at the 69 South on-ramp in Monroe Township. No injury was reported.

SATURDAY

-6:53 p.m.: DUI. Officers responded to a DUI at the Hickory River Smokehouse on Garber Drive.

-11:02 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to an intoxicated male at the Igloo Drive Thru on West Main Street.

FRIDAY

-6:30 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at Tippecanoe High School.

-5:47 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash on Kessler Cowlesville Road and Donn Davis Way. No injuries were reported.

-1:39 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash on the 800 block of Hawthorne Drive. No injuries were reported.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.