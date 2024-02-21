Troy City Council honors William F. Lohrer

By Matt Clevenger

[email protected]

TROY — Members of the Troy City Council adopted a resolution in memory of William F. Lohrer during its regular scheduled meeting held on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

A former Troy City Council member and president of City Council, Lohrer passed away on Feb. 19.

“William F. Lohrer was a long-time resident of the city of Troy, a corporate leader and a community volunteer,” the resolution said. “This is an expression of appreciation for the dedicated service of William F. Lohrer to this city and citizens of the community.”

“He was the epitome of Troy,” Council member Todd Severt said. “His mark and legacy will continue.”

“He was a true gentleman,” Council member Bobby Phillips said. “Bill loved this city; he had a wide breadth of knowledge and care for the people that he touched and dealt with.”

In other business, council members also heard an update on the progress of stabilization work at the IOOF Building on West Main Street from Troy Historic Preservation Alliance (THPA) member Elizabeth Shinn.

“We have received a building permit and you will begin to see activity onsite probably tomorrow,” Shinn said. “We’re also pleased to share that we have entered into a contract with Level MB Construction to complete the work.”

“We’re very excited to get started, and get West Main Street re-opened as soon as possible,” she said.

The THPA has secured commitments for approximately $632,000, Shinn said, or around 84 percent of the total $750,000 goal. More than 125 individuals, businesses and organizations have made commitments, she said.

“We do intend to proceed with making repairs to the old courthouse as part of this project,” she said. “As required by the settlement agreement, we will have an update for the city no later than March 1 documenting our ability to pay for that work.”

Donations can be made through the THPA website, and the group is also planning a fundraising dinner at the Caroline in downtown Troy on Thursday, Feb. 22. Before 9 p.m., 25 percent of all proceeds will be donated towards the repair work.

“We’re very grateful to Steve Smith for his support,” Shinn said.

The THPA is also hosting the upcoming Palette of Preservation Art Auction to support the repair work. Original works by ten different local artists can be explored and bid upon between March 10 and March 17 at www.art4thpa.betterworld.org.

“This auction will bring together artistic talent, community spirit, and a shared commitment to preserve and promote Troy’s rich heritage,” Shinn said.

Council members went on to approve several appointments, including the appointment of Josh Lephart to the city’s Economic Development RLF Review Committee, Heath Murray to the Community Improvement Corporation, and Gary Stanley to the Board of Zoning Appeals.

Council members also adopted resolutions authorizing the city to advertise for bids for the North Market Street Girls Softball Field Lighting Replacement Project, at a cost not to exceed $175,000, and the city’s 2024 paving project, at a cost not to exceed $1.5 million.

Council members also adopted an ordinance amending city regulations regarding the composition, duties and operating guidelines of the Troy Human Relations Commission, and a resolution authorizing the upcoming Park Maintenance Building Project.

“This project has been included in the 2024 budget, and is to be located at Paul G. Duke Park,” Council member Susan Westfall said.

Council members also approved a resolution to amend a revolving loan fund loan made to Speakeasy Ramen, LLC.

“The payments on the loan are current,” Severt said. “One of the partners has sold their entire interest in the business to the other partner, and requests to be released from the loan responsibilities.”