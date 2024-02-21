Piqua Public Library Lounge: Michna to portray Helen Keller

PIQUA — As part of the Friends of the Piqua Public Library Lounge series for 2024, Jessica Michna will be portraying Helen Keller on March 21 at 7 p.m.

The program is entitled “A Life Nearly Lost.” After suffering a life threatening illness Helen Keller was plunged into a dark, silent world. Through the efforts of Helen’s diligent teacher, Anne Sullivan, Helen would become a world renowned speaker and advocate for the disabled.

Michna is known for her realistic portrayal of many historic and interesting individuals, said a press release from Friends of the Piqua Library.

”You won’t want to miss this program held in the main lobby of the Piqua Public Library. Tickets are required but are free and are available at the Piqua Library on March 9,” said the release.