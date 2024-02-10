Girls Basketball Weekend Roundup

Tippecanoe’s Laney Cleckner drives against Sidney’s Larkyn Vordemark Saturday at Sidney High School. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Tippecanoe’s Emily Aselage grabs a rebound between Sidney’s Jordan Scully (23) and Jada Shroyer (14). Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Tippecanoe’s Macy Griffin dribbles and Sidney’s Larkyn Vordemark gives chase. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Tippecanoe’s Courtney Post dribbles as Sidney’s Kiara Hudgins (1) and Kendall Dickman defend Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Tippecanoe’s Savannah Clawson makes a pass against Sidney Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

SIDNEY — The Tippecanoe girls basketball team battled like champions throughout the game.

But, Sidney was eventually able to come away with a 51-45 win Saturday at Sidney High School.

Sidney and Vandalia-Butler shared the MVL title with 15-3 records.

Tipp closed the regular season 15-7 overall and 14-4 in the MVL.

The Red Devils trailed 18-10 after one quarter and 25-14 midway through the second quarter.

Laney Cleckner answered with a two and 3-pointer to make it 25-19, before Sidney scored the final four points of the first half.

Two baskets by Emily Aselage and another by Courtney Post pulled Tipp within 29-25 to start the second half.

Sidney would scored seven straight to take the lead back to double digits, before Cleckner hit a 3-pointer to make it 41-33 going to the fourth quarter.

Tipp would hold Sidney scoreless for the first five minutes of the fourth quarter and 3-pointers by Savannah Clawson and Cleckner pulled Tipp within 43-39 with three minutes to go.

Larkyn Vordemark and Jordan Scully would score to open the lead back up to 47-39.

But, Tipp was not done.

Two baskets by Clawson got Tipp within 47-43 and a basket by Post made it 48-45 with 29 seconds to go, before Kiara Hudgins hit three of four free throws to ice the win for Sidney.

Cleckner led Tipp with 15 points.

Aselage and Post scored eight points each and Clawson scored seven points.

Vordemark led all scorers with 17 points.

Hudgins and Scully added 14 points each.

Fairborn 37,

Troy 31

TROY — A bad third quarter doomed the Troy girls basketball team against Fairborn on Senior Day Saturday at the Trojan Activity Center.

Troy finished the regular season 6-16 overall and 6-12 in the MVL.

The Trojans will play Beavercreek in Vandalia D-I sectional action at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the SAC.

The game was tied 9-9 after one quarter and Troy led 17-15 at halftime.

But, the Skyhawks outscored Troy 8-0 in the third quarter to lead 23-17 and the Trojans could not recover.

Kiyah Baker scored eight points in her final home game and Carmen Brooks netted six points.

Allana Bolden added five points.

Troy Christian 72,

Northwestern 27

TROY — The Troy Christian girls basketball team closed the regular season with a win Saturday at the Eagles Nest.

The Eagles finished the regular season 12-10.

Troy Christian led 24-10, 35-13 and 60-22 at the quarter breaks.

